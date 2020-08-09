On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Harold "Bub" Sheffield, loving husband, Dad, Papa, Great-Papa, uncle and friend peacefully passed away at the age of 99. Bub was born on December 17, 1920 in Bayonne, New Jersey and was the third child to Harold and Esther (Monro) Sheffield.Bub grew up in Westfield, New Jersey but would vacation in Alexandria with Aunt Lydia at the family farm each summer knowing at an early age New Hampshire was where he always wanted to be. He attended Mt Herman Prep School in Northfield, MA, where he said his claim to fame wasn't in the academic arena but rather on the football field, swimming pool, and, of course, with the ladies. When World War II began Bub, along with his lifelong buddy, Bill Weiland, joined the First to Fight ... U.S. Marine Corp. He served in the South Pacific Theater in America's first true special operations unit, Carlson's Raiders. In the Second Raider Battalion Bub saw action in Guadalcanal, Tulagi, Emireau, Bougainville, and Guam. After 29 months of war, he returned home to Alexandria. He attended Plymouth Teachers College, the University of New Hampshire, and went on to earn a master's degree in forestry at Yale University. He worked for Prescott Lumber Company, International Packing Corporation, started his own business, Millpond Casuals, and in his later years sold real estate with Greenan Realty and Coldwell Bankers.Bub was well known in the local community and was engaged in numerous activities. He was Selectman for the town of New Hampton, President of the Community Center Council helping spearhead Santa's Village, marshaled numerous July parades, was a staple at the Tuesday congregate meals, and was most proud of his long association with the Slim Baker Conservation area. Age never defined how he lived or dictated what he could do. At 90 he decided to put his life experiences down on paper and write a book. He always seemed to have one handy, along with a pen to write a personal note, because he just knew you would want one. It was never a NY Times best seller but it went through several reprints. He also shared his war experiences, speaking at the Library of Congress, to vets throughout NH, ME, AR, and SC. At 95 he led the effort to raise funds and erect a monument at the State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen honoring the Raiders. The monument's dedication was attended by numerous vets, and he convinced Gov. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte, and NH state Senator Jeannie Forrester to attend ... and he got a kiss from each.Bub would always say his greatest joy was traveling with his "true love", Cecille. They spent 37 extremely happy years together and dearly loved all six children in the combined marriage. She adored him with all her heart and he was the epitome of a loving husband who cared deeply for her every day and in every way. We never tired of hearing his war stories and tales of yesteryear. He truly was one of the greatest generation.He is survived by his two daughters Ann Victor of Manchester, NH and Renee Field, of E. Bridgewater, MA; son Ken Jewell of Morgan, UT; 12 beloved grandchildren, numerous adoring great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Cecille Sheffield, son David Sheffield, and daughters Roxanne Jewell and Resa King.Due to COVID-19, his celebration of life will be held at a later time that is safe for us to gather and give Bub a deserving farewell. Updates will be available on Bub's obituary site as well as personally from family. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home, Bristol.