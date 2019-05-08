Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Harriet G. "Hattie" Gordon, 93, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019.



Born in Akron, N.Y., on Jan. 7, 1926, she was the daughter of Carl and May Gifford.



She was joined in marriage with Charles F. Gordon on Feb. 2, 1952.



Harriet graduated from Westbrook Junior College in 1945 and went on the become a medical secretary in Manchester. Later, the Gordon family owned and operated Charles Gordon Insurance in Manchester.



She spent many summers in York Beach, Maine, with family and friends. Harriet was a volunteer at The Women's Aid Home, Elliot Hospital, and the Manchester Historical Society.



In addition, Harriet and her husband, Charlie, were members of the Manchester Country Club and the Palace Theatre.



Harriet was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose family was the center of her life, along with her dog Lokee. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, walking, golfing, reading, playing bridge, and needlepoint.



Harriet was a member of Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester.



Harriet was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Charles Gordon; two brothers, Richard and Marshall Gifford; and her son, Charles "Chuck" Gordon.



Family members include her sons, Craig Gordon and his wife Janet of Manchester, and Bradley Gordon of Portsmouth; a daughter-in-Law, janice Gordon of Manchester; her four grandchildren, Brian Gordon and his wife Katie of Hooksett, Matthew Gordon and his wife Kristen of Hooksett, Andrew Gordon and his wife Katie of Salem, and Jennifer Gordon of Nashua; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Cameron Gordon, Colby Gordon and Hannah Gordon; and nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Birch Hill Terrace and the VNA Hospice of Manchester for providing exceptional care and comfort to her.



.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, May 10, in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, from 9 to 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Head Cemetery, Hooksett.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102; or the VNA of Manchester, 1070 Holt Ave., Manchester, N.H. 03109.



Please visit



MANCHESTER - Harriet G. "Hattie" Gordon, 93, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019.Born in Akron, N.Y., on Jan. 7, 1926, she was the daughter of Carl and May Gifford.She was joined in marriage with Charles F. Gordon on Feb. 2, 1952.Harriet graduated from Westbrook Junior College in 1945 and went on the become a medical secretary in Manchester. Later, the Gordon family owned and operated Charles Gordon Insurance in Manchester.She spent many summers in York Beach, Maine, with family and friends. Harriet was a volunteer at The Women's Aid Home, Elliot Hospital, and the Manchester Historical Society.In addition, Harriet and her husband, Charlie, were members of the Manchester Country Club and the Palace Theatre.Harriet was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose family was the center of her life, along with her dog Lokee. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, walking, golfing, reading, playing bridge, and needlepoint.Harriet was a member of Brookside Congregational Church in Manchester.Harriet was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Charles Gordon; two brothers, Richard and Marshall Gifford; and her son, Charles "Chuck" Gordon.Family members include her sons, Craig Gordon and his wife Janet of Manchester, and Bradley Gordon of Portsmouth; a daughter-in-Law, janice Gordon of Manchester; her four grandchildren, Brian Gordon and his wife Katie of Hooksett, Matthew Gordon and his wife Kristen of Hooksett, Andrew Gordon and his wife Katie of Salem, and Jennifer Gordon of Nashua; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Cameron Gordon, Colby Gordon and Hannah Gordon; and nieces and nephews.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Birch Hill Terrace and the VNA Hospice of Manchester for providing exceptional care and comfort to her.SERVICES: A calling hour is Friday, May 10, in Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut St., Manchester, from 9 to 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Head Cemetery, Hooksett.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102; or the VNA of Manchester, 1070 Holt Ave., Manchester, N.H. 03109.Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close