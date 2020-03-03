Harriet I. Ross, 97, of Derry, NH, went home to Heaven, Friday February 28, 2020 in her home surrounded by love. She was born in Exeter, NH on June 1, 1922, the youngest of eight children of the late James and Lillian (Crosby) Thurlow. She had been a resident of Derry for the past 75 years. She was raised on the family farm in Hampton Falls, NH. Harriet was retired from the Derry School System hot lunch program. Harriet loved to cook and was famous for her apple pie and chocolate cream roll. She loved to feed anyone that came for a visit and always had a smile, a stocked fridge and plenty of cookies on hand. She had a servant's heart and loved doing whatever she could for others.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon King and her husband Edwin of Derry, and Jennifer Vesey and her husband William of Hooksett, NH; and also her "adopted daughter" Sandra Boudreau; six grandchildren, Edwin King (Leslie) of Pittsburgh, PA, Allison King of Derry, Jonathan King (Jenny) of Manchester, NH, Darren Downing (Heidi) of Alexandria, NH, Leigh Downing - Ransom (Richie) of South Daytona, FL, and Bethany Everett (Andrew) of Derry; 13 great grandchildren; and her sister, Martha Knight of Derry. She is also survived by several nieces and one nephew, all of whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her first husband, Alvin Johnson in 1964, her second husband, Eugene Ferraro in 1977, and her third husband, Herbert Ross in 1993. In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by her brother Roger, and her sisters Ardele, Caroline, Pauline, Dorothy and Esther.
The family would like to thank all of the caregivers of 360 SHS and the Hospice nurses, aides, social workers and Pastor Dean from Amedysis for all of the excellent care provided and the love and compassion shown to Harriet.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 4th from 9 - 11am in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am in the funeral home. The burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To send a condolence or for more information go to www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 3, 2020