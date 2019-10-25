DEERFIELD - Harriet L. (Goddard) Twombly 77, of Deerfield, NH passed way Thursday, October 3, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born in Dover, NH and moved to Deerfield when she was 10 years old. She was called Dolly by those who knew her. A name given to her by the nurses at Boston Children's Hospital, where she spent the first year and a half of her life.



She attended George B. White school and graduated Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in 1960.



She married David P. Twombly July 30, 1960. They built there home together, carrying every stone for the foundation. Dolly loved children. Together with her husband they had three children, adopted two but also provided a home for 65 foster children over a 12-year period. After her children had grown and moved on, she went to work as Certified Nurses Aide, taking care of the elderly.



She was a loving mother, wife and friend.



She was predeceased by her son, Randy W. Twombly in 2003.



Family members include her husband, David P. Twombly; her daughters, Lorraine Cady, Patricia Randall, and Kathleen Todt; her son, Frank Twombly; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



.



SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m. at the Deerfield Bible Church, 9 Church St., Deerfield, NH.

