Harriette Lillian (Horne) Jacobs, 85, of Hooksett, died on August 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John Jacobs with whom she shared fifty-eight years of marriage. Together they owned and operated Mr. Bee's Flower Land and Garden Center in Hooksett for forty-five years.
Harriette was born on March 21, 1935 in Rochester and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Annie (Foster) Horne. She attended Spaulding High School in Rochester.
She was a member of the Hooksett Congregational Church where she sang in the choir and belonged to the Eastern Star and Rebecca's for many years.
Harriette is survived by her two sons, Mark Jacobs and his wife Helen and Eric Jacobs and his wife Doreen; four grandchildren, Matthew Jacobs and his wife Laura and Nicholas, Stephanie and Kimberly Jacobs; five great-grandchildren; two sister-in-law's, Kay Demco and Jean Sidilou. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
ARRANGEMENTS: Services will be privately held for immediate family only due to Covid-19.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Harriette's memory to the Hookset Congregational Church, 5 Veterans Dr, Hooksett, NH 03106 or to the Make-a-Wish Foundation of New Hampshire, 814 Elm St. #300, Manchester, NH 03101.
To view Harriette's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net