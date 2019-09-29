Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harris George Ilsley. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WEARE- Harris Ilsley, 89, of Weare, died September 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on August 18, 1930, Harris spent his younger years on his family farm in East Weare Village. His family eventually moved to South Weare, where he began his many different business ventures as a young adult. Harris was a very successful poultry farmer, bee keeper, trapper, and fur handler. Early in his career he raised and sold chickens and wholesale eggs. He was an avid trapper. In 2000, Harris was inducted into the New Hampshire Trappers Hall of Fame, after decades of skilled craftsmanship in the fur industry. In his off season, he enjoyed whittling, and became very well-known for his beautifully hand-carved wooden birds. When he wasn't handling furs, or carving birds, he enjoyed spending his past time admiring his beloved honey bees.



Harris was predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Mildred (Cram) Ilsley, and sisters, Virginia Burnham, Vitella Edmiston, and Eleanor Ilsley.



Harris was survived by his sisters, Alberta Walter, Phyllis Dulude, Judy Maxwell, and his only brother Allen Ilsley. Along with many loving nieces and nephews.



He will surely be missed by so many, as he was truly one of a kind.



Calling Hours for Harris will be held at French and Rising Funeral Home 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH on Wednesday, October 2 from 10am- 12pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 12pm followed by a committal service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Weare. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit



