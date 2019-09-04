Guest Book View Sign Service Information William W. Tripp Funeral Home 1008 Newport Avenue Pawtucket , RI 02861 (401)-722-2140 Visitation 9:00 AM William W. Tripp Funeral Home 1008 Newport Avenue Pawtucket , RI 02861 View Map Service 10:30 AM Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church 97 Walcott St. Pawtucket , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Harry G. Sioras, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence, surrounded by his family.



Born in Pera Melana, Arcadia, Greece, he was the son of the late George and Eleni (Anaziris) Sioras.



Mr. Sioras traveled the world while serving in the Greek Army and the Greek Merchant Marine.



In 1956, he immigrated to the United States where he settled in Pawtucket to raise his family.



Harry was the proprietor of the former Jiffy Chef in North Attleboro, Mass., former Jiffy's in Central Falls and the former Harry's Beef Hearth in Norton, Mass., before retiring in 1995.



He was a quiet and gentle man who always had a positive outlook on life and a strong love for his family and faith. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, the Boston Red Sox and his dog Popcorn. Harry was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all.



Family members include his beloved wife of 62 years, Irene C. (Ketinos) Sioras; two children, Elaine Sioras and her companion, Donald Dessert, of Pawtucket, and George H. Sioras of Derry, N.H.; two sisters, Matina Lysikatos of Greece, and Alliki Dernikos of Melbourne, Australia; two sisters-in-law, Maria Sioras of Greece, and Shirley Sukatos of Pawtucket; a brother-in-law, George Ketinos of Pawtucket; and nieces, nephews and cousins in the United States, Greece, Australia and Ireland.



He was the brother of the late James and Nick, brother-in-law of the late Spyros, James and Georgia and uncle of the late Gregory Sukatos, George Sioras and George Nikoloudakis.



.



SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday at 9 a.m. in William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. in the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Pawtucket.



Memorial donations may be made to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church.



For more information, please visit

