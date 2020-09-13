Harry Joseph Riley Jr., 93, of Manchester, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Born on Oct 12, 1926, he was the son of the late Harry Joseph Sr. and Florence Riley (Fournier)
Harry honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II having earned the distinction of Sharp shooter. He enjoyed all sports especially the Boston Red Sox but NASCAR racing was his favorite. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his three sons George Riley and his wife Linda of Manchester, John Riley of Manchester, and Chris Riley and his wife Becky of Laramie Wyoming; five daughters Joanne Desrochers and her companion Larry Wasilewski of Manchester, Eva Prive and her husband Lucien of Manchester, Dorothy McCarty of Manchester, Connie Grabeal and her husband Tim of Hammon Oklahoma, and Arlene Hembree and her husband Charles of Wilmington MA; three sisters Alice Belanger of Manchester, Nancy Williams of Manchester, and Shirley Henderson of Ossipee; three brothers Albert Riley of Bedford, Roger Riley of Hooksett, and James Riley of Fremont; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Lena (Karagiosis) Riley and son William Riley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 between 9am-12pm at McHugh Funeral Home located at 283 Hanover St. Manchester NH 03103.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society