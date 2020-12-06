1/1
Harry L. Albee
Holly Hill, FL - Harry L. Albee, 96, member of the "Greatest Generation" died peacefully at Bishops Glen Retirement Home, Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Harry is predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Beatrice (Colson), brother, John Albee, and sister, Barbara Gillespie. He leaves his children; Jayne Berry and Joe Garcia of Gainesville, GA, Charles Albee (Dolores) of Pembroke, NH, Scott Albee (Lynne) of Manchester, NH and Sook McDonald of Indianapolis, IN.; 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Born March 7, 1924 in Malden, NY to Linus and Emma (Myers) Albee, Harry grew up in the Hartford, CT area. After honorable discharge from the US Navy (submarine service, pacific theater), Harry married the love of his life, Beatrice Colson. By way of Hartford, CT. and Rutland, VT, Harry settled in Manchester, NH establishing the local office of Hobart Sales & Service, Hooksett, NH.

Both retired in 1979 spending time in NH and FL, eventually settling in the Daytona Beach area.

Harry's family would like to thank the staff at Bishops Glen Retirement Center and Kindred Hospice of Ormond, FL for the excellent care they afforded Harry prior to his death.

Cremation Services were performed by Altman-Long Funeral Home, Debary, FL

Interment of Harry & Beatrice will be during a private gathering at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord, NH later this spring.



Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Altman-Long Funeral Home & Crematory
145 S Highway 17 92
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-8880
