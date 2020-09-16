Harry L. Salisbury, 90, lifelong resident of Mont Vernon, NH, died on September 11, 2020 at the Courville at Nashua, Nashua, NH.
He was born on July 13, 1930 in Bar Harbor, Maine, a son of Fred and Olive (Duffy) Salisbury. Harry served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He had been employed as a saw filer for both Lorden Lumber and Currier Lumber Company for more than 28 years and retired in 2005.
He was a talented wood worker and built many rocking horses , cradles and doll houses for his grandchildren .He was an avid reader, and enjoyed Tom Clancy novels and westerns. In addition, he and his wife enjoyed their RV and travelled the country several times, took several cruises and visited Scotland and Ireland. He most especially loved attending all of his children's sporting events and spending time with his family.
Harry was a communicant of Saint Patrick's Church, Milford, and a member of Milford Council Knights of Columbus #3035, 3rd and 4th degree.
He was predeceased by a brother and two sisters; Denny Salisbury, Margaret Devarkos and Shirley Paine.
Family members include his wife of 62 years, Nancy I. (Rainey) Salisbury of Milford, NH; a daughter, Linda Salisbury of Milford; two sons, Charles Salisbury of Manchester, NH, and Harry Salisbury, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Novi, Michigan; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; three sisters, Elsie Salisbury of Mont Vernon, NH, Juanita Wells of Milford and Arlene Bryant of Keene, NH; two brothers, Fred Salisbury of Milford and Jack Salisbury of Mont Vernon, NH; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visiting hours are on Friday, September 18th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm St, Milford,NH. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30am in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH. Burial with military honors will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Milford.In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to a charity for the hearing impaired.