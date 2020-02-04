Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BOSTON - Harry "Bud" Piper passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020, in his home in New Boston surrounded by loving family and friends after several months of declining health due to stroke.



Bud lived life to the fullest.



Born in 1931 in Derry, Bud graduated from Pinkerton Academy where he was an all-state athlete in football and baseball.



Bud served on the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa and traveled the world with the



On returning to New Hampshire after eight years in the U.S. Navy, Bud enrolled at New Hampshire Technical Institute. Upon graduating from NHTI he spent eight years at IBM working in Research & Development on the first mainframe computer - the 360. He returned to Hudson, where he raised his young family and built a successful residential real estate business - Piper Real Estate. He went on to form Piper Laurien Consulting Services, a commercial real estate and development firm. Bud served for many years as an expert witness in zoning, planning and land use regulations in the New Hampshire courts. He supported his town serving as chairman of the Hudson Zoning Board and as the Hudson Chamber of Commerce president of the board. In retirement, he served his town of New Boston as vice chair of its Zoning Board.



Bud and his wife Lori enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, the Caribbean, United States and Canada. He loved skiing, golfing, classical, swing and jazz piano, and gardening, could fix anything mechanical, and loved restoring and building homes.



Some of his greatest joys have been with family and close friends: skiing and golfing, hot air ballooning, air gliding, pig roasts and zip-lines, the Plaza and Phantom, sailing with Mike and Mary, Disney and yards of ale, summer weddings with hail, and the grandkids and grandnieces and grandnephews searching for kicklesnifters in his beard!



Bud is survived by his wife and best friend of 32 years, Lori; his beloved twin daughters, Charlene Piper Punsky of Nashua, and Darlene Piper Merchant (and husband Bill) of Sun City Center, Fla.; his son, Dean Piper (and his wife Robin) of Weare; six grandkids; nine great-grandchildren; and his furry companions, Gigi and Toni. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Fred Piper of Chester, and Michael Campbell of Clarksburg, Calif.; nieces and nephews; and wonderful in-laws. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Agnes Piper; a sister, Agnes "Peachy" Sanderson; and great-grandson, Chance Healey.



.



SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to







NEW BOSTON - Harry "Bud" Piper passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2020, in his home in New Boston surrounded by loving family and friends after several months of declining health due to stroke.Bud lived life to the fullest.Born in 1931 in Derry, Bud graduated from Pinkerton Academy where he was an all-state athlete in football and baseball.Bud served on the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa and traveled the world with the U.S. Navy . He won the Middleweight Boxing title in the All Navy Tournament. While stationed at Kirtland AFB, Bud participated in Operation Plumbbob, the largest nuclear tests ever carried out in the continental USA.On returning to New Hampshire after eight years in the U.S. Navy, Bud enrolled at New Hampshire Technical Institute. Upon graduating from NHTI he spent eight years at IBM working in Research & Development on the first mainframe computer - the 360. He returned to Hudson, where he raised his young family and built a successful residential real estate business - Piper Real Estate. He went on to form Piper Laurien Consulting Services, a commercial real estate and development firm. Bud served for many years as an expert witness in zoning, planning and land use regulations in the New Hampshire courts. He supported his town serving as chairman of the Hudson Zoning Board and as the Hudson Chamber of Commerce president of the board. In retirement, he served his town of New Boston as vice chair of its Zoning Board.Bud and his wife Lori enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, the Caribbean, United States and Canada. He loved skiing, golfing, classical, swing and jazz piano, and gardening, could fix anything mechanical, and loved restoring and building homes.Some of his greatest joys have been with family and close friends: skiing and golfing, hot air ballooning, air gliding, pig roasts and zip-lines, the Plaza and Phantom, sailing with Mike and Mary, Disney and yards of ale, summer weddings with hail, and the grandkids and grandnieces and grandnephews searching for kicklesnifters in his beard!Bud is survived by his wife and best friend of 32 years, Lori; his beloved twin daughters, Charlene Piper Punsky of Nashua, and Darlene Piper Merchant (and husband Bill) of Sun City Center, Fla.; his son, Dean Piper (and his wife Robin) of Weare; six grandkids; nine great-grandchildren; and his furry companions, Gigi and Toni. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, Fred Piper of Chester, and Michael Campbell of Clarksburg, Calif.; nieces and nephews; and wonderful in-laws. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Agnes Piper; a sister, Agnes "Peachy" Sanderson; and great-grandson, Chance Healey.SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to ARNNE.org , the Animal Rescue Network of New England in Pelham. A celebration for family and friends will be scheduled for summer 2020. Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements. Published in Union Leader on Feb. 4, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close