Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Simeon Beaudin. View Sign Service Information Mayhew Funeral Home 204 D.W. Highway Meredith , NH 03253-1136 (603)-279-4007 Memorial service 11:00 AM Universalist Unitarian Society of Laconia 172 Pleasant St. Laconia , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harry S. Beaudin, formerly of Moultonborough, N.H., died on August 1, 2019, at Eliot Hospital in Manchester N.H.



Harry was born on September 10, 1933, in Manchester, N.H., to Armand and Johanna (Klardie) Beaudin. As a child, he worked on the family farm and general store in Bedford, N.H. He was a proud alumni of the University of New Hampshire, afterwards enlisting in the United States



He returned to New England where he worked for various technology firms including Raytheon, Xerox, and Wang. He retired early in the 1990s to his beloved lake house on Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough, N.H.



Harry was the beloved father to his three daughters, Virginia, Brigitte, and Noelle. He was a devoted father that was always home for dinner, happily attended every one of his daughters' concerts or sporting events, and even helped with homework that he himself had trouble understanding.



Harry was a natural performer and wit. His unmistakable laugh and outgoing personality would light up a room with smiles. He maintained a bountiful garden, donating the produce to family, friends and anyone that needed an extra five bushels of tomatoes. Harry loved the land that he tended and his lakefront property, often taking out his "bat boat" for evening joy rides.



Harry is survived by wife, Carmen Alvarez Beaudin, his constant companion for 63 years. He died just short of their 64th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his three daughters, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



SERVICES: A memorial service for Harry Beaudin will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Society of Laconia where his daughter, Noelle Beaudin is the Music Director. UUSL is located at 172 Pleasant St., Laconia. Please bring your best stories and memories along to share.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's memory to the University of New Hampshire -



To leave an online condolence please visit

Harry S. Beaudin, formerly of Moultonborough, N.H., died on August 1, 2019, at Eliot Hospital in Manchester N.H.Harry was born on September 10, 1933, in Manchester, N.H., to Armand and Johanna (Klardie) Beaudin. As a child, he worked on the family farm and general store in Bedford, N.H. He was a proud alumni of the University of New Hampshire, afterwards enlisting in the United States Army where he served as Lieutenant Commander of the Herzo Base ASA.He returned to New England where he worked for various technology firms including Raytheon, Xerox, and Wang. He retired early in the 1990s to his beloved lake house on Lake Kanasatka in Moultonborough, N.H.Harry was the beloved father to his three daughters, Virginia, Brigitte, and Noelle. He was a devoted father that was always home for dinner, happily attended every one of his daughters' concerts or sporting events, and even helped with homework that he himself had trouble understanding.Harry was a natural performer and wit. His unmistakable laugh and outgoing personality would light up a room with smiles. He maintained a bountiful garden, donating the produce to family, friends and anyone that needed an extra five bushels of tomatoes. Harry loved the land that he tended and his lakefront property, often taking out his "bat boat" for evening joy rides.Harry is survived by wife, Carmen Alvarez Beaudin, his constant companion for 63 years. He died just short of their 64th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his three daughters, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.SERVICES: A memorial service for Harry Beaudin will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Society of Laconia where his daughter, Noelle Beaudin is the Music Director. UUSL is located at 172 Pleasant St., Laconia. Please bring your best stories and memories along to share.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harry's memory to the University of New Hampshire - https://www.unh.edu/give/ To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close