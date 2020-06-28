Harry W. Walders, 71, died peacefully at home in Milford NH May 11. Harry served in Vietnam with the Army's 147th Assault Support Helicopter Company. Military honors and burial will be at NH State Veterans Cemetery.Son of the late Harold and Marjorie Walders; survived by sons Aaron and Patrick, siblings Harold (Buzz), Karen, Marjorie, Mary, many nieces and nephews. In 1986 Harry established In-Towne Cleaners in Litchfield NH. He truly considered all of his customers his friends, and building relationships in the community was a pursuit he enjoyed immensely. Donations: Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Youth Basketball League.