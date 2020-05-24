Harvey Raymond Surette, 81, passed away on May 20th, 2020. Born on May 14, 1939 he is the son of Harvey D and Celeste (LeBlanc) Surette.
Harvey moved to New Boston NH in 1967, where he resided for the next 5 decades. During that time he could be found using his mechanical skills to lend a helping hand to his neighbors. He also was a hunter, fisherman, and avid firearms enthusiast.
He was a part time New Boston Police officer, member of the New Boston Artillery Company and taught Hunter Safety. He could often be found at New Boston Sports, Daniel's Garage, or Dodge's Store. Mechanic by trade, he was employed by the Coca Cola Bottling Company in Manchester NH for 33 years. Harvey was a lifetime member of the Reading Rifle and Revolver Club in Reading MA and was a Lifetime NRA member. He had a great appreciation for nature, animals, and his home on the river.
Harvey was a kindhearted person who taught his family to be open to new experiences, aim to be a well rounded person and to treat everyone you meet the same regardless of your differences. He had a generous spirit and was an all around good guy to have as a friend or neighbor.
He is survived by his brother Dennis Surette of MA, his son Scott Surette of FL, his daughter Sandra Blajda and husband Daniel Blajda of MA, his daughter Karen Noyes and husband Scott Noyes of NH and his grandsons Cody Noyes and Parker Noyes, and several cousins.
Due to the current social distancing guidelines a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.