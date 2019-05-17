Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 3 Hall Avenue Henniker , NH 03242 (603)-428-3215 Send Flowers Obituary

HENNIKER - Hattie M. (Parker) Edmunds passed away on May 9, 2019, in New London Hospital with family by her side.



Born in Nashua on July 18, 1921, she was the daughter of Laurence J. Parker and Doris M. Wilson Parker.



Hattie attended grade school in Bennington. She graduated from Peterborough High School. In 1938, she graduated from Concord Business School.



Hattie worked 76 years at Edmunds Department Store (doing business as Edmunds ACE Hardware). She also worked for her grandfather Henry Wilson's Insurance Business in 1939. In 1942, she bought the grocery and hardware business in Henniker-Edmunds Department Store.



Hattie was a community volunteer and a member of a number of organizations. She was a member of the 4-H Club; a third generation president of Auxiliary to Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War; a 72-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as past matron six times; past grand Ruth and treasurer for 25 years; she was on the Board of Directors of Henniker Assembly Order of Rainbow for Girls; she was the treasurer of the Henniker Masonic Association; Supervisor of the Checklist in Henniker for 20+ years; treasurer of Cogswell Spring Waterworks; 35-year volunteer for the New Hampshire Heart Association where she served as the first female state chairman of the board of directors; Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Kidney Foundation; district director and publicity chairman for the New Hampshire Federation of Women's Clubs; a member of Henniker and Concord Women's Clubs; chairman of the Henniker Cook Book; a 60+ year member of Rebekahs Assembly; president and treasurer of the Highland Park Residents Club in St. Petersburg, Fla.



In addition, Hattie was a Justice of the Peace for 40 years and had the privilege of performing both grandchildren's marriage ceremonies. Her kindness was felt by all. We will miss the birthday cakes she made for the employees on their birthdays.



Hattie was predeceased by her husband Clarence W. Edmunds, whom she married in 1940; and her brother, Laurence H. Parker.



Family members include her son, Richard L. Edmunds Sr. and his wife Lorraine of Antrim; her two grandchildren, Margaret Edmunds Palango and husband Vernon of Cary, N.C., and Richard L. Edmunds Jr. and wife Jeanine of Antrim; her four great-grandchildren, Hannah Klemmer, Thomas Klemmer, Andrew Edmunds, Brody Edmunds; her niece, Sandra Parker Orr of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and other nieces, nephews and cousins.



.



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the Henniker Food Pantry, P.O. Box 55, Henniker, N.H. 03242.



Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Henniker, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, please visit

