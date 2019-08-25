Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel E. Corey. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Brookline Community Church 2 Main St. Brookline , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel E. Corey, 87, longtime resident of Brookline, N.H., died on August 21, 2019. Hazel made her home in Brookline for more than 65 years. She was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Erwin E. Corey.



She was born in Milford, N.H., on March 17, 1932, daughter of Harold I. and Marion E. (Towne) Taylor. She was raised and educated in Milford, N.H., graduating from Milford High School, Class of 1950. Continuing her education and graduating from Keene Teachers College in 1954.



Hazel taught early elementary for 3 1/2 years in Brookline at the two-room schoolhouse on Milford Street.



Mrs. Corey opened a kindergarten in her home, and continued teaching for 17 years. After retiring, Hazel helped her husband, Erwin, at Corey's Service Station in Brookline. She volunteered with the Brookline Fire Department for many years, assisting with communications.



In 1969, Hazel was on the bicentennial booklet committee production of the "Brookline 1769-1969" book and assisted with the 200th anniversary celebration of Brookline, N.H.



She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest joy came from spending time with her family.



Family members include her husband, Erwin E. Corey; four children, Deborah L. Corey of Penacook, N.H., Charles E. Corey, Sr. and his wife Sheryl A. of Brookline, N.H., Irene M. Cook and her husband David P. of Mason, N.H., Christine E. Corey of Brookline, N.H.; two grandchildren, Jessica L. and Charles E. Jr. both of Brookline, N.H.; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Aubree; a brother, Roy A. and his wife Trudy E. Taylor, both deceased; many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Brookline Historical Society, PO Box 595, Brookline, NH 03033 or Brookline Fire Department, PO Box 174, Brookline, NH 03033 or Brookline Ambulance, 3 Post Office Drive, Brookline, NH 03033.



To view Hazel's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



