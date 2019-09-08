Hazel Ruth-Mary (McGoldrick) Tremblay, 70, of Weare, passed away on September 3, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center.
She was born in Wakefield, MA on April 23, 1949, the daughter of Edward and Hazel (Labonte) McGolderick. She had worked for the United States Postal Service for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed playing the piano and was a classical dancer in tap, ballet and pointe. She had also played softball earlier in her life. She loved going to the beach and spending time with her family.
Family members include three daughters, Rosanne Frechette of Tilton, Nicole Matto of Concord, and Kristen Bergeron of Weare; three grandchildren, Joshua, RJ, and Dean; two great grandchildren; Jayden and Alexis; her sister, June Bova of North Andover, MA; her long time friend, Jill Wade of Manchester; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A memorial gathering will take place at the Cremation Society of NH, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Thursday September 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a memorial service to follow in the chapel at 7:00 PM. For more information or to view an on-line memorial, go to www.csnh.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019