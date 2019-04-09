Hedwig Sophie Boucher (nee Kania) 90, of Manchester, Somersworth and Winter Haven FL, died April 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Hedy was born on October 20, 1928 to Adam Kania and Josephine Malik. She attended St. Casimir Grammar School and Central High School, both in Manchester, NH. She retired from the Manchester Credit Bureau in 1993.
Hedy was a member of the Silver Stars and performed at the palace theater. She was a Red Hatter and sang with the St. Hedwig's choir. She enjoyed spending her summers at Lake Winnipesaukee and Jenness Pond.
Hedy is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Paul Boucher, and her siblings, Francis, Stanley, Mary, John and Sophie. Hedy is survived by her daughters, Sandra and Debra Boucher, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to one of the following organizations: Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/ Restoration of Brigadier General Casimir Pulaski Monument at https://www.facebook.com/RestorePulaskiMonument/
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, April 12th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Hedwig's Church, 147 Walnut Street in Manchester, with burial to follow at NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303, www.nhsvc.com . The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2019