Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heidi Hammell. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Heidi Hammell, 62, of Auburn, N.H., unexpectedly passed away in the arms of her sisters on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Arbors of Bedford, N.H.



Heidi was born on March 20, 1957, in Milwaukee, Wis., the youngest of four children born to William "Bill" and Margaretta "Peggy" (Kreckmann) Hammell. Before settling in Auburn in 1964, the family resided in Milwaukee; Oshawa, Ontario, Canada; and Williamsport, Md. During her years in N.H., Heidi attended the Auburn Village School, Manchester Memorial and Central High Schools, and graduated with honors from Southern New Hampshire University.



Heidi began her career as a travel agent in N.H. before joining companies in NYC and ultimately, Alaska. After working in remote locations such as the North Slope and the Aleutians, Heidi settled in Anchorage, where she worked at various agencies and taught travel courses at Alaska Pacific University.



A lifelong animal lover, Heidi was a permanent volunteer at the Alaska Humane Society in Anchorage, where she spent endless hours caring for cats and organizing fundraisers. During her spare time, Heidi generously hosted family and friends visiting Alaska and enjoyed wildlife spotting, camping with her dog, cuddling with her cats, and frequent travel to Hawaii and Walt Disney World.



Heidi was preceded in death by her parents Bill in 1964 and Peggy in 2018; stepfather John Wornick in 2001; and sister-in-law Kayoko (Umezawa) Hammell in 2016. She is survived by her loving sisters Susan (Hammell) Anderson and Nancy Hammell, both of Auburn, N.H.; her brother William Steven Hammell of Honolulu, Hawaii; her brother-in-law David Anderson of Auburn, N.H.; and her nephew William Masami Hammell and his family of Brookline, Mass.



SERVICES: A reception celebrating Heidi's life will be held June 6, 2020, at the family's home following an 11 a.m. ceremony at Longmeadow Cemetery on Chester Road, Auburn, NH.



Donations in Heidi's name can be made to the Alaska Humane Society (Adopt-a-Cat Shelter), PO Box 240587, Anchorage, AK 99524.



Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Heidi's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit



Heidi Hammell, 62, of Auburn, N.H., unexpectedly passed away in the arms of her sisters on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Arbors of Bedford, N.H.Heidi was born on March 20, 1957, in Milwaukee, Wis., the youngest of four children born to William "Bill" and Margaretta "Peggy" (Kreckmann) Hammell. Before settling in Auburn in 1964, the family resided in Milwaukee; Oshawa, Ontario, Canada; and Williamsport, Md. During her years in N.H., Heidi attended the Auburn Village School, Manchester Memorial and Central High Schools, and graduated with honors from Southern New Hampshire University.Heidi began her career as a travel agent in N.H. before joining companies in NYC and ultimately, Alaska. After working in remote locations such as the North Slope and the Aleutians, Heidi settled in Anchorage, where she worked at various agencies and taught travel courses at Alaska Pacific University.A lifelong animal lover, Heidi was a permanent volunteer at the Alaska Humane Society in Anchorage, where she spent endless hours caring for cats and organizing fundraisers. During her spare time, Heidi generously hosted family and friends visiting Alaska and enjoyed wildlife spotting, camping with her dog, cuddling with her cats, and frequent travel to Hawaii and Walt Disney World.Heidi was preceded in death by her parents Bill in 1964 and Peggy in 2018; stepfather John Wornick in 2001; and sister-in-law Kayoko (Umezawa) Hammell in 2016. She is survived by her loving sisters Susan (Hammell) Anderson and Nancy Hammell, both of Auburn, N.H.; her brother William Steven Hammell of Honolulu, Hawaii; her brother-in-law David Anderson of Auburn, N.H.; and her nephew William Masami Hammell and his family of Brookline, Mass.SERVICES: A reception celebrating Heidi's life will be held June 6, 2020, at the family's home following an 11 a.m. ceremony at Longmeadow Cemetery on Chester Road, Auburn, NH.Donations in Heidi's name can be made to the Alaska Humane Society (Adopt-a-Cat Shelter), PO Box 240587, Anchorage, AK 99524.Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Heidi's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close