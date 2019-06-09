Heidi Jean Smith Altman passed away on May 4 2019 in Bryant SD. Heidi left behind 2 children Robert Smith (13), Annmarie Smith (12) and husband Kenny Altman ( all of Bryant SD ). parents Edie & Bob Bruce of Concord NH. a sister Samantha Bruce also of Concord NH.2 brothers James Doherty of NC & Patrick Bruce of FL.And a grandmother Gloria Smith of Manchester NH. Also many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration of life on June 15th 2019 at the eagles club 36 south main st in Concord NH 4-7.
Heidi was New England all the way. in memory of Heidi please wear Patriots, Red Sox or NASCAR apparel!
Rest in peace Heidi. you will be missed! Love You
Published in Union Leader on June 9, 2019