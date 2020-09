CENTER HARBOR - Heidi (Chesley) Sandberg, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25.



She graduated from Torrington (Conn.) High School and got her degree from Hood College in Maryland.



She resided in Maine and Center Harbor.



Heidi wore many hats -- teacher, sales rep, and homemaker.



She was a great person who always beheld the good in everyone.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store