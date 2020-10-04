Helen Anne Stone, 77, of Merrimack passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Boston, MA daughter to the late Arthur and Edith Lunn. Helen was a graduate of Dorchester High School and moved to Nashua prior to Merrimack where she resided for the past 42 years.
Prior to retiring, Helen worked for MA-COM as an assembler for 10 years and in her free time she enjoyed nature, outdoors, gardening, shopping, crafts, trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun with her husband, but most of all spending time being the greatest Nana ever with her grandson Zachary.
Helen will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 51 years Norman E. Stone, her son Scott L. Stone and his ex-wife Kelly Stone, grandson Zachary Fenway Stone, brothers Alan and Gregg Lunn. She is also predeceased by her brother George Lunn and her 2 beloved cats Totem Pole and Autumn.
Services for Helen will be held privately by her family.
