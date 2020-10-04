1/1
Helen Anne Stone
1943 - 2020
Helen Anne Stone, 77, of Merrimack passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Boston, MA daughter to the late Arthur and Edith Lunn. Helen was a graduate of Dorchester High School and moved to Nashua prior to Merrimack where she resided for the past 42 years.

Prior to retiring, Helen worked for MA-COM as an assembler for 10 years and in her free time she enjoyed nature, outdoors, gardening, shopping, crafts, trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun with her husband, but most of all spending time being the greatest Nana ever with her grandson Zachary.

Helen will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 51 years Norman E. Stone, her son Scott L. Stone and his ex-wife Kelly Stone, grandson Zachary Fenway Stone, brothers Alan and Gregg Lunn. She is also predeceased by her brother George Lunn and her 2 beloved cats Totem Pole and Autumn.

Services for Helen will be held privately by her family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

September 30, 2020
I remember riding by your house and riding with your kids to school on the bus while growing up. You sold the bus driver one the furry kittens you made. You were so sweet and kind. You will be missed.
Kathleen Troy
Neighbor
September 30, 2020
Sending our most sincere condolences to the stone family. So much love and laughter between Norman& Helen visiting us atRite Aid over the years. Sending love and blessed memories to you all.
sandi glover
Acquaintance
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
