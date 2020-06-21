Helen C. McManus, 79, of Manchester, NH, died June 18, 2020, at Villa Crest Nursing Home.
Born in Marblehead, MA on January 14, 1941, she was the daughter of Albert and Helen (Phillips) Berube.
Helen graduated from Swampscott High School, Class of 1958.
For many years, she was employed in customer service with Payment Tech.
Helen's family was the center of her world. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways. Helen will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by her family.
Family members include a son, Richard McManus and his fiance, Christine Turgeon, of Manchester; two daughters, Laurie Leduc and her husband, Eddie, of Chester and Kathleen Labrecque and her husband, Donald, of Salem; and five grandchildren, Megan, Ashley, Jamie, Danielle, and Brittany; and five great-grandchildren.
Her family appreciates the sensitive and professional care Helen received from the staff of Villa Crest Nursing Home.
Services: Calling hours are Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 4 to 6 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 6 PM.
