Helen C. McManus
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen C. McManus, 79, of Manchester, NH, died June 18, 2020, at Villa Crest Nursing Home.

Born in Marblehead, MA on January 14, 1941, she was the daughter of Albert and Helen (Phillips) Berube.

Helen graduated from Swampscott High School, Class of 1958.

For many years, she was employed in customer service with Payment Tech.

Helen's family was the center of her world. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways. Helen will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by her family.

Family members include a son, Richard McManus and his fiance, Christine Turgeon, of Manchester; two daughters, Laurie Leduc and her husband, Eddie, of Chester and Kathleen Labrecque and her husband, Donald, of Salem; and five grandchildren, Megan, Ashley, Jamie, Danielle, and Brittany; and five great-grandchildren.

Her family appreciates the sensitive and professional care Helen received from the staff of Villa Crest Nursing Home.

Services: Calling hours are Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 4 to 6 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.

A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 6 PM.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 19, 2020
She was one of my favorites, I loved her sense of humor! I will miss her!
Erin Sargent
June 19, 2020
Mom, I love you so much. You will forever be a part of me! Rest In Peace with no more pain.
❤❤
Laurie Leduc
June 19, 2020
May you finally Rest In Peace. I miss you more than anything else. You will never leave my thoughts. I love you very much!
Rich McManus
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved