Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Finnegan. View Sign

MERRIMACK - Helen Finnegan, 99, of Merrimack, NH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Bedford Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, NH.



She was born in Lowell, MA on April 30, 1919, a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Whalen) Lowe. Helen married Leo Finnegan in 1946. She was a proud Navy wife, supporting her husband and caring for their children while he served his country for over 22 years, including during WWII and the Korean Conflict.



She was an avid reader, sometimes reading as many as three books simultaneously. Helen also enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing 45s. She enjoyed the tradition of hand writing letters to her family. She enjoyed it even more when she received a letter back. Helen was a communicant of St. Mark's Parish in Londonderry, NH for many years and volunteered her time at the church, which included office administrative assistance and serving mercy meals. She was also a member of the Londonderry Senior Club for many years.



She is survived by her son, Gregory Finnegan and wife Deborah of Boulder City, NV, her two daughters, Diana F. Bonnar and husband Robert, and Gail Ackerman and husband Thomas all of Merrimack, NH, ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one brother, Raymond Lowe of Lowell, MA, one sister, Lorraine Gaffney of Windham, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leo Finnegan in 1981, her grandson, Gregory K. Finnegan, her brothers, George, William, Carl, and Warren Lowe, and one sister, Phyllis Bujnowski.



There are no calling hours. Following cremation, a Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark's Parish, One South Road, Londonderry, NH. The burial will be in the spring in the Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Southern NV, 1501 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101.



The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry is handling the arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

MERRIMACK - Helen Finnegan, 99, of Merrimack, NH, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Bedford Hills Care and Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, NH.She was born in Lowell, MA on April 30, 1919, a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Whalen) Lowe. Helen married Leo Finnegan in 1946. She was a proud Navy wife, supporting her husband and caring for their children while he served his country for over 22 years, including during WWII and the Korean Conflict.She was an avid reader, sometimes reading as many as three books simultaneously. Helen also enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing 45s. She enjoyed the tradition of hand writing letters to her family. She enjoyed it even more when she received a letter back. Helen was a communicant of St. Mark's Parish in Londonderry, NH for many years and volunteered her time at the church, which included office administrative assistance and serving mercy meals. She was also a member of the Londonderry Senior Club for many years.She is survived by her son, Gregory Finnegan and wife Deborah of Boulder City, NV, her two daughters, Diana F. Bonnar and husband Robert, and Gail Ackerman and husband Thomas all of Merrimack, NH, ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one brother, Raymond Lowe of Lowell, MA, one sister, Lorraine Gaffney of Windham, NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leo Finnegan in 1981, her grandson, Gregory K. Finnegan, her brothers, George, William, Carl, and Warren Lowe, and one sister, Phyllis Bujnowski.There are no calling hours. Following cremation, a Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark's Parish, One South Road, Londonderry, NH. The burial will be in the spring in the Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Southern NV, 1501 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89101.The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry is handling the arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Peabody Funeral Home

290 Mammoth Road

Londonderry , NH 03053

(603) 432-2801 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close