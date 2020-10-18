Helen Hardy (Rego), 88, of Port Richey, FL, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Merelle Hospice in New Port Richey, Fla., during a brief stay following an illness. Helen primarily remained at home in the care of her daughter, Kathleen, and granddaughter, Lauren. The family expresses sincere gratitude to them and thanks the staff at Merelle for their care.
Helen was born on July 13, 1932, in New Bedford, Mass., She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Rego (Sylvia). Helen is predeceased by her husband, Earl Hardy, of Manchester, N.H. Helen is survived by her five children, who were raised in many beautiful places like Hawaii, The Philippines, California, eventually settling in New Hampshire after years of travel during Earl's service in the Navy.
Helen was the beloved mother to Stephen Hardy of Dunbarton, N.H., Kathleen Tefft of Port Richey, Fla., Wayne Hardy of Allenstown, N.H., Maureen Bills of Allenstown, N.H., and Karen McCallion of Stratham, N.H.
Helen was the sister to and predeceased by her brothers, William Rego of Hyannis, Mass., and Edmund Rego of New Bedford, Mass. Helen is survived by her sisters, Florence Fisher of Raynham, Mass., and Mary Ann Bancroft of Dartmouth, Mass. Helen was the proud grandmother to Melissa McCarthy of Hillsborough, N.H., Maranda Bashaw of Orange, N.H., Erin Tefft of Plymouth, N.H., Lauren Tefft of Port Richey, Fla., Candice LeClerc of Danbury, N.H., Zachary McCallion of Kittery, Maine, Benjamin Bills of Pembroke, N.H., and Cooper McCallion of Kittery, Maine. Helen was the proud great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren, proud aunt to several nieces and nephews, and a good friend to many.
Helen graduated from New Bedford High School in 1950. She earned a Junior Accounting Certificate in 1951 from Kinyon School in New Bedford. Helen then worked as a secretary at Continental Screw.
She married Earl in 1953 and raised five children. Helen later earned her CNA license and worked at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home in Manchester, N.H., for 20 years. Helen often shared colorful stories about her work at family dinners.
Helen was an avid reader whose personal library would rival any public library. She enjoyed knitting, word searches, and watching Dancing With The Stars. Helen's Massachusetts accent stayed with her all her life, much to the enjoyment of her children. Helen enjoyed Coke with ice, Portuguese sweet bread, and black licorice. Helen was a fan of band, country and rock & roll music. She could be seen tapping her foot to the beat of the music playing on her kids' radios or to what video they were watching on MTV.
Helen requested there be no funeral or memorial services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CHOOSE Foundation at http://www.choosefoundation.org/our-story/
or The CHOOSE Foundation, 744 Bryant St., Manchester, NH 03109. This charity was co-founded by her daughter, Karen. It helps people overcome substance abuse by assisting them in finding a rehab facility and financial assistance if needed.
"You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart." - Unknown