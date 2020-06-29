Helen K. Bobusia
1931 - 2020
Helen K. Bobusia died peacefully at Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation home in Bedford, NH on June 22, 2020. She died from complications due to Covid 19. She was the daughter of Walter and Katherine Bobusia. She was born July 7, 1931. She worked at Elliot Hospital for more than 30 years. She attended local schools: St. Casimir and Central High School. She was a long-time communicant at St. Hedwig Church. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Stanley and Frank Bobusia.

Services are planned for Tuesday, June 30th at St. Hedwig's Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Service
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
