Helen (Papciak) Lavallee, 99, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020, while at the Hanover Hill Healthcare Center in Manchester, after a long period of declining health. She passed peacefully with loved ones by her side.



Born in Manchester, NH on September 14, 1920, she was the daughter of Stanislaw and Katarzina (Stefanik) Papciak.



Helen worked all of her adult years, starting at the textile mills of Manchester, eventually transitioning into the electronics industry, specializing in wiring and soldering.



She retired from the former Edison Electronics Co. as a supervisor in 1986.



She was predeceased by her husband, Edgar J. Lavallee, who died in 1981.



Helen upon retirement focused on homelife, taking exceptional pride in her home and garden. She loved sharing priceless time with family.



As a giver, she always cared and supported the sick and elderly.



Family members include one son Ed Lavallee, and his wife Jean, of Manchester; one daughter, Ann Lambert of Hooksett; 5 grandchildren,



Kathy Lambert of Hooksett, Michael Lambert of Hooksett, Donna Pokigo and her husband John of Hooksett, Lisa Soucy and Greg Wehrle of New Boston,



Patricia Johnson and her husband Brian of Hooksett;1 great-grandson, Xavier Johnson; 1 great-granddaughter, Shyla Johnson, several nieces and nephews.



The family is thankful for all the love and caring Helen received and felt while at Hanover Hill Healthcare Center.



Calling hours are Wednesday, February 19, from 4 to 7 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester. A funeral ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 20, at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Holy Trinity Cemetery on Goffstown Rd.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Polish National Cathedral, 166 Pearl St, Manchester, NH 03104.



To leave an online message of condolence, please go to







