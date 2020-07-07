Helen M. Farmer, 91, of Manchester passed away after a period of declining health. Born in Manchester on December 24, 1928, she was the daughter of Joseph and Balbina (Michalak) Mrozek. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
She attended St. Casimir School and graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1947. After graduation, she worked for the Telephone Company until 1967 when she became a stay-at-home mom after the birth of her son, Mark. Helen married George in 1960 and they spent the next 59 years together until his death in 2019. They did many things together from vacations to helping at St. Hedwig Church. Helen worked and played bingo at St. Hedwig for many years. She also was a member of the Ladies Guild of the church.
Family members include her son Mark and his wife Lisa, three grandchildren: Sharon and her husband David Atwood, Nicholas and George Farmer, three great grandchildren: Mya, Bently and Riley, a brother, Edward Mrozek, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, George, her sister-in-law, Germaine Mrozek and two brothers: Stanley Mrozek and Walter Mrozek.
Her family would especially like to thank Sister Thomas for bringing her communion and visiting.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Felician Sisters, c/o Sister Mary Laureanne, 1315 Enield St., Enfield, CT 06082.
Services: A calling hour will be Wednesday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Hedwig Church at the corner of Beech and Orange Streets with a funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Bedford.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com
for on-line condolences.