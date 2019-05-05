Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary





Ms. Pilch was born on November 29, 1914, in Manchester, NH, the daughter of the late Wasyl and Mary (Golej) Pilch. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



She was a Manchester Central High School Graduate of 1933. Ms. Pilch then attended Hesser College and Manchester Institute of Arts & Sciences.



Ms. Pilch was employed for many years at the Dodge Shoe Company where she was a bookkeeper, and later worked as office clerk for the City of Manchester, Cemetery Department.



She was an artist and enjoyed flower gardening.



She was a member of Saint Peter & Saint Paul Russian Orthodox Church and held office of secretary and treasurer. She also was a member of the choir. Her father was one of the founders of the church in 1915.



Members of her family include; nieces, Natalie Whidden, of Virginia; Linda Gromko, of Manchester; Nina L'Heureux, of Manchester; several grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, great great grand nieces and great great grandnephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Paul, John, Nicholas and Peter and by her sisters, Katherine Gromko, Anna Pilch, and Eva Dudziak.



SERVICES: Services will be private. Interment will take place at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Manchester.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Villa Crest for the wonderful care that Ms. Pilch received.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, or for more information please go to



