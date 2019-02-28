Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born in Jeannette, PA on June 30, 1930. Helen resided in Manchester most of her life.



Until her retirement, she was a title one reading specialist with the Manchester School District.



Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Saint Joseph Cathedral.



Helen was a member of the Red Hat Society.



She was an avid golfer. Helen will be remembered for her warm smile and outgoing personality. She loved her family dearly. Helen was a patient and devoted wife, a remarkable mother, and cherished grandmother. She will be deeply missed.



Family members include her husband of sixty years, Joseph Claude St. Pierre; three sons, Claude St. Pierre and his wife, Marcelle, of Weare, Craig St. Pierre of Manchester, and Carl St. Pierre and his wife, Michelle, of Yardley, PA; a daughter, Celeste St. Pierre of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Tanner, Eric, Christina, and Chase; two great-grandchildren, Makayla and Julieanna; and several nieces and nephews.



Services: Calling hours are Friday from 11 to 1 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH



A service will follow in the funeral home at 1 PM.



Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.



For more information visit:



537 Union Street

Manchester , NH 03104

537 Union Street
Manchester , NH 03104
(603) 622-8223

