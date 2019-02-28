Helen R. St. Pierre, 88, of Manchester, NH died February 25, 2019.
She was born in Jeannette, PA on June 30, 1930. Helen resided in Manchester most of her life.
Until her retirement, she was a title one reading specialist with the Manchester School District.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of Saint Joseph Cathedral.
Helen was a member of the Red Hat Society.
She was an avid golfer. Helen will be remembered for her warm smile and outgoing personality. She loved her family dearly. Helen was a patient and devoted wife, a remarkable mother, and cherished grandmother. She will be deeply missed.
Family members include her husband of sixty years, Joseph Claude St. Pierre; three sons, Claude St. Pierre and his wife, Marcelle, of Weare, Craig St. Pierre of Manchester, and Carl St. Pierre and his wife, Michelle, of Yardley, PA; a daughter, Celeste St. Pierre of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Tanner, Eric, Christina, and Chase; two great-grandchildren, Makayla and Julieanna; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Calling hours are Friday from 11 to 1 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH
A service will follow in the funeral home at 1 PM.
Burial will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 28, 2019