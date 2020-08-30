Helena M. (Doucet) Burkush, 93 died August 29, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.
She was born in Manchester on December 25, 1926 the daughter of Bernard and Johanna (Klop) Doucet.
She was employed as an administrative assistant at Manchester Central High School and then the City of Manchester Finance Department.
She was predeceased by her husband Peter Burkush on October 8, 2011.
Family members include one son, Mark P. Burkush and his wife Karen of Manchester, and one daughter, Rosanne Sullivan and her husband Tom of Weare.
A graveside service with social distancing and masks will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 am in St. Joseph cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff from the Visiting Angels and Amedisys Home Health for the wonderful care they all provided their mother.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com
.