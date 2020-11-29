1/1
Helene Hicks
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helene Hicks, of Manchester passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center five days after her 95th birthday.

Born in Dover, NH, she is the daughter of the late George and Marie A. (Martel) Kremidas.

A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Helene's family was paramount in her life. As a token of her affection, she lovingly knitted Afghans for her beloved family and friends. Helene loved cats and enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, especially crossword puzzles. Helene will be best remembered for her kind heart and love of family.

Helene is survived by her three sons, Richard Racette, Thomas Racette and wife Anita, and Roger Racette and wife Jakyoung Chae; four daughters, Jacqueline Katrycz and husband Michael, Susan Paquette, Denise Glasheen, and Phyllis Racette; fifteen grandchildren, Michael Katrycz, Daniel Katrycz, Nathan Mulholland, Eric Paquette, Jo-Ann Menns, Cindy Mouton, Faye Vor, Melissa Cere, Michael Racette, Robert Racette, Ryan Racette, Jennifer Racette, Meaghan Lemoyne, Brianna Novak, Michaela Bellefeuille, and Dana Jones; twenty great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Helene was predeceased by her first husband, Roger H. Racette, second husband, Edgar Hicks, and five siblings, Louis, Henry, Paul, Alice, and Ernest.

ARRANGEMENTS: A Memorial Service will be announced for Helene in the springtime. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH. To view Helene's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved