Helene Hicks, of Manchester passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center five days after her 95th birthday.
Born in Dover, NH, she is the daughter of the late George and Marie A. (Martel) Kremidas.
A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Helene's family was paramount in her life. As a token of her affection, she lovingly knitted Afghans for her beloved family and friends. Helene loved cats and enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, especially crossword puzzles. Helene will be best remembered for her kind heart and love of family.
Helene is survived by her three sons, Richard Racette, Thomas Racette and wife Anita, and Roger Racette and wife Jakyoung Chae; four daughters, Jacqueline Katrycz and husband Michael, Susan Paquette, Denise Glasheen, and Phyllis Racette; fifteen grandchildren, Michael Katrycz, Daniel Katrycz, Nathan Mulholland, Eric Paquette, Jo-Ann Menns, Cindy Mouton, Faye Vor, Melissa Cere, Michael Racette, Robert Racette, Ryan Racette, Jennifer Racette, Meaghan Lemoyne, Brianna Novak, Michaela Bellefeuille, and Dana Jones; twenty great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Helene was predeceased by her first husband, Roger H. Racette, second husband, Edgar Hicks, and five siblings, Louis, Henry, Paul, Alice, and Ernest.
ARRANGEMENTS: A Memorial Service will be announced for Helene in the springtime. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH. To view Helene's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.