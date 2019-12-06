MANCHESTER - Helene M. Clark, 85, of Manchester, died on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in her son's residence.
Born in Boston, Mass., on Nov. 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George and Gertrude (Corbett) Dowley.
She married Leonard Clark on May 18, 1955, and they settled in Manchester, where they raised their five children: Kathleen, Mark, Matthew, Karen and Andrew.
In her later years, she enjoyed dining out with friends and going to the movies. She especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Family members include her five children; 13 grandchildren; her brother, George Dowley; and two sisters, Marylou DeLacey and Lillian Nelson.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Dec. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford. Interment will take place at a later date in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2019