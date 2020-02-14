PIERMONT - Helene Marie Fluette, 72, died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in the Genesis Healthcare Facility, Lebanon.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., on May 10, 1947, she was the daughter of Alfred and Rose (Pichette) Fluette.
She graduated from St. Claire High School, Woonsocket, R.I.
Helene was a LPN at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in Providence, R.I., Taunton, Mass., and when she moved to this area she worked at the Glencliff Home. She moved to Wentworth in 1986 and Piermont in 1987.
She was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Rose Fluette; and a sister, Jeanine Fluette.
Family members include her companion, Walter Rodimon of Piermont; three sisters, Jacqueline Carreaux of Plymouth, Constance Amaral of Mapleville, R.I., and Denise Schandel of Sandy, Utah; and nieces and a nephew.
SERVICES: No public services will be observed.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 14, 2020