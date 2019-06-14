EXETER - Helmut Ingo Milde, 84, passed away on May 12, 2019, in Exeter surrounded by his family and close friends after battling multiple myeloma.
Born on Dec. 3, 1934, in Uttendorf, Austria, he was the son of Ingo Milde and Emmi Milde.
He graduated from Stella Matutina in Feldkirch, Austria, and earned his master's degree in physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he worked in the high voltage lab.
In 1961, he met and married Leslie Faunce and together they moved to Europe where he earned his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Graz. In 1972, they returned to the states and Helmut joined High Voltage Engineering. He bought Ion Physics, which he then led for more than 40 years in partnership with Charles Salisbury.
Helmut was an avid hiker, kayaker, bicycler, swimmer and skier. He enjoyed his "Super Senior" privileges skiing into his 80s. In addition, Helmut loved the Exeter River, the White Mountains, the coast of Maine, and being anywhere on the water.
Family members include his wife of 58 years; his children, Inge Milde and Ursula Milde; his granddaughter, Ella Milde; his siblings, Inge Wendland and Albert Milde; his niece, Gertrude Aepple; and nephews, Hubert Wendland and Ingo Wendland.
.
SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for September 2019 - Autumn was Helmut's favorite season. To be informed of further details please email Inge Milde at [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the : http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/Events/MosaicofHope?pg=fund&fr_id=9910&pxfid=2461025
www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 14, 2019