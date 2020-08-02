1/1
Henri St. Laurent
1955 - 2020
Henri St.Laurent, 65, of Hudson, NH, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and children.

Henri is survived by his wife of 44 years, Rosemarie (Poirier) St.Laurent, along with one daughter, Shannon Cheney and her husband Casey of Litchfield NH, and two sons; Lionel St.Laurent and his wife Keri of Hudson NH and Keith St.Laurent and his wife Christine of Hudson NH; three grandchildren that he loved to spoil, Amelia, Jocelyn and Kason and one brother, Andy St.Laurent and one sister, Lucy Quattrucci. Henri's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. The family vacations and backyard BBQ's will always be some of the families fondest memories. It did not matter if you were a CEO or a bagger at the grocery store Henri was always quick to have a friendly chat, and everyone who knew him will miss his carefree attitude and sarcastic wit.

Services will be immediate family only and a celebration of his life will be held for all those who loved him at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
