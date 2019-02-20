Henry A. Pratte Jr.

MANCHESTER - Henry A. Pratte Jr., 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 18, 2019. Born in Manchester on September 9, 1927, he was son of the late Henry and Grace (Hebert) Pratte.

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Judith Pratte of Manchester; his son, Todd H. Pratte of Manchester; his daughter, Kim J. Boule and her husband Jeff of Manchester; his son, retired Lt. Col. Kevin K. Pratte and his wife Deborah of Navarre, FL; his daughter, Cindy Rousseau of Manchester; his sister, Doris Body of Manchester; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Irene Baker.

SERVICES: Saturday, February 23, Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, memorial gathering from 10 to 11:30â€¯a.m., memorial service 11:30â€¯a.m.

Henry will be buried at Pine Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to a .

To view Henry's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
