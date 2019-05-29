Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Albert Machos. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Hedwig Church Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Henry Albert Machos, 93, of Manchester, died comfortably at home on May 25, 2019.



Born April 18, 1926, he was the youngest son of Franciszek and Agata (Twardus) Machos. He was the beloved husband of the late Anne Kosiba Machos, to whom he was married for 65 years.



Henry was educated at St. Casimir School, St. Joseph High School and Hesser College.



He was employed at Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. as a salesman and manager for 35 years.



A lifelong resident of Manchester, Henry was devoted to his family, church and community. He was an active parishioner of St. Hedwig Church, where he served as eucharistic minister, lector, member of the St. Joseph Society, the Building Fund, Bingo Committee, and Cemetery Chapel Committee. As treasurer and director of the Intervale Land Co., Henry was instrumental in founding Intervale Country Club, where he served as president.



Henry was also on the City of Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment for 12 years, 10 of them as chairman. He was a member of Jutras Post 43, The American Legion; Catholic War Veterans Post 1341; and many other fraternal organizations.



He was a member of the Precious Blood Monastery Legion of 1000 Men.



Henry was humble and gentle. He gave himself wholeheartedly to his wife, his daughters and his grandchildren. Henry was proud of his Polish heritage; he and Anne spent many summers with relatives in Poland. He organized many charitable activities for communities there, including raising funds for a new roof on a historic church.



Family members include his two daughters, Donna A. Howe and her husband Michael, and Gina M. Balkus and her husband Robert; six grandchildren, Michael H. Howe and wife Laura, Alyssa McKenzie and husband Terry, Terrence James Howe, Marisa Balkus, Meredith Balkus and Zachary Balkus; two great-grandchildren, Peighton Howe, and Trevor McKenzie and his partner Lindsay Gittens; a great-great grandson, Theodore McKenzie; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley and Joseph; and his sister, Emily Sansoucie.



The family wishes to thank all the caregivers from Concord Regional VNA and William Balkus for providing Henry with wonderful care and companionship.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Friday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Hedwig Church, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104 or Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301,



