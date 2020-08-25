Henry Beairsto, 83, of Barnstead, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his home.
Born on August 7, 1937 in Haverhill, MA; he was the son of the late John H. and Florence N. (Pearton) Beairsto.
Henry was raised in Stratham, a graduate from the University of New Hampshire in 1959 and from Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, CA in 1966. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for two years. He was ordained to the Christina Ministry in Philadelphia on November 19, 1966. He served a Congregation in Philadelphia Ecumenical (Churches of different denominations) organizations in Buffalo, NY and Worcester County, MA as well as an interim Pastor of nine churches in NH. He was an active member of the Congregation Church of North Barnstead, NH, UCC. Mr. Beairsto was a 30-year member of the White Mountain Unit of the National Association of Parliamentatians, of which he served two terms as President and was a registered Parlimentarian.
In his younger years he held a private airplane license and enjoyed flying throughout the western New York area when his family lived in Buffalo. He loved to travel throughout the country and with his wife visited all 50 states. An avid blood donor who in addition to regular gifts of blood made over ninety plateletpheresis donations. With his wife he operated H& J Communications for several years, providing specialized communications equipment for hearing impaired individuals. For a short while he even drove a school bus in Concord and Barnstead as well as serving a year as Chaplain for the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Robert Beairsto and a niece, Diane Beairsto
He is survived by his wife Joyce (Hartshorn) Beairsto with whom he shared 62 years of marriage, sons, Anthony Beairsto of Barnstead and Christopher Beairsto and Carol of New Durham, a brother, Norman Beairsto of Lebanon, ME, three grandchildren, Danielle, Christine and Anya Beairsto as well as two nephews, Donald and Ronald Beairsto.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, August 27th from 4pm-6pm at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. In accordance with state and local guidelines all attendees must wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing as directed. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10am at Riverview Cemetery, Barnstead. The graveside service can also be viewed remotely by visiting his tribucast at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/51350727
