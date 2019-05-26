Henry E. Weeden, 94, of Weare, N.H., died May 12, 2019, at the Concord Hospital.
He was born in Boston, Mass., on September 22, 1924.
Henry was a high school graduate. Henry was a graduate of Cleveland Institute of Electronics, FCC licensed. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on December 15, 1942, at the Naval Recruiting Station, Boston, Mass. Served on continuous active duty in U.S. Naval ships and stations. While he was in the Navy, he earned his degrees. Henry was honorably discharged at the Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, Md., July 1963. He was proud of his duty on the U.S.S. Intrepid, as Chief Radioman.
Later, he was employed for 23 years as Supervisor of Radio Maintenance, State of New Jersey for the Division of State Police. Henry retired in 1986.
Henry enjoyed his family, reading amateur/extra class license, computers, golf, and genealogy.
Henry was predeceased by his daughter, Christine Weeden.
Members of his family include his wife, Marjorie Weeden, married since July 1988; stepsons, Kirk Gordon of Weare and Dale Gordon of Weare; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Henry's name to the Deering Community Church or to the .
Henry was a kind person with a smile you will never forget.
Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2019