Henry J. Capobianco, D.C., 86, of Manchester passed away February 4, 2019 at his residence. His final days and moments were spent in the tender embrace of his loving wife and the compassionate presence of his four children.



He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 19, 1932 and was the son of Vincent and Marie (Maglio) Capobianco.



Henry, Hank to his friends, lived a life that was, to the end, defined by his deep, abiding and relentless passion to care and serve others.



He served as a Sergeant in the USMC during the Korean War, where he earned a



Upon returning home, Henry faced many challenges. The help and love he received during this time transformed him. While working his way through school he fell ill. Where traditional medicine failed him, a chiropractor showed him firsthand the power of a holistic approach to medicine. Soon after, he began attending New York Chiropractic College where he began a close friendship with a young man named Louis. Louis brought Hank home for dinner one night where he first laid eyes on a girl named Philomena. She became the love of his life.



The ways Henry was healed throughout his life taught him about the deep and profound unity of body and spirit; both needed fond attention to live a full and healthy life. Inspired, Henry set out to heal as he had been healed. He began practicing chiropractic medicine, with an emphasis on Kinesiology and holistic healing, 60 years ago to the month in Brooklyn. He later relocated to practice chiropractic medicine and raise his family in Manchester after falling in love with the Granite State's idyllic and peaceful landscape while on vacation with his beloved.



The lives transformed by his healing touch are Henry's greatest legacy. He passed along his gratitude and compassion to children, women, and men from all over the world. They were strangers, neighbors, patients, friends and family. While those who knew and loved him mourn his loss, Henry's passing also presents a final gift of healing to all. There is much darkness to be dispelled in the world and remembrance of Hank's odyssey through life can serve as an inspiration that all can, through their wounds and illnesses, become healers themselves, beacons of light through the darkness and sources of life to all around.



Family members include his beloved wife of 60 years, Phyllis; four children, Marie Dionne, Ines Capobianco, Lisa Mwang and her husband, Isaac, and Vincent Capobianco and his wife, Holly; his grandsons, Matthew Dionne, Zachary and Nicholas Capobianco and Robert Mwangi; his brothers and sister-in-law, Louis, Don and Carolyn Chiappetta. He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Marie; his brother and sister, Eugene and Frances; and his sister-in-law, Anne Marie.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester on Friday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



Flowers are acceptable, or donations may be made to the Liberty House, 75 W. Baker St., Manchester, NH 03103.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com







1799 Elm St

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester , NH 03104
603-625-6951
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 6, 2019

