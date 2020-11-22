Henry J. Moreau, 81, of Merrimack, NH entered into eternal life on Nov. 17, 2020 after a period of declining health.
He was born in Nashua, NH on Jan. 26, 1939 the loving son of the late Henry A. and Eugenie (Thibodeau) Moreau.
Henry enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961, and then worked and retired from Beebe Rubber Co. He enjoyed yard sales, riding his tractor and trying to grow a garden.
In addition to his parents, he is pre-deceased by his nine siblings, Lorrette Richards; Alice, Paul, Richard, and Eugene Moreau; Lucienne Lampert; and Oscar, Rene, and Marcel Moreau.
Members of his family include his wife of 59 Years, Marion L. (Hayward) Moreau, two sons, Kevin and Kenneth and his wife Nancy; Michelle Moreau and Dana Benoit; a sister in-law, Pat Moreau of Washington State; three wonderful grandchildren, Mia, Jessica, and Cody, and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, with burial in Last Rest Cemetery.
For more info or to sign an online guest book go to rivetfuneralhome.com
