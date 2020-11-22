1/1
Henry J. Moreau
1939 - 2020
Henry J. Moreau, 81, of Merrimack, NH entered into eternal life on Nov. 17, 2020 after a period of declining health.

He was born in Nashua, NH on Jan. 26, 1939 the loving son of the late Henry A. and Eugenie (Thibodeau) Moreau.

Henry enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961, and then worked and retired from Beebe Rubber Co. He enjoyed yard sales, riding his tractor and trying to grow a garden.

In addition to his parents, he is pre-deceased by his nine siblings, Lorrette Richards; Alice, Paul, Richard, and Eugene Moreau; Lucienne Lampert; and Oscar, Rene, and Marcel Moreau.

Members of his family include his wife of 59 Years, Marion L. (Hayward) Moreau, two sons, Kevin and Kenneth and his wife Nancy; Michelle Moreau and Dana Benoit; a sister in-law, Pat Moreau of Washington State; three wonderful grandchildren, Mia, Jessica, and Cody, and several nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held in the Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, with burial in Last Rest Cemetery.

For more info or to sign an online guest book go to rivetfuneralhome.com.



Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Gary Francoeur
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
Marion , sorry for your loss. We will miss Henry's smile. Linda, Daivd, and Tim Bradish
Linda Bradish
Friend
November 20, 2020
Marion, Kevin & Kenny -- I am so sorry for your loss. Tonight, when you look up, don't think of them as stars .... think of them as porch lights welcoming Chick safely home. My thought are with you.
Gail Sprague
Friend
November 20, 2020
Marion, family and friends, You are in my thoughts and prayers especially during such difficult and trying times. I have known you since Sprague's Marion. Please accept my deepest sympathy.
dawn a
November 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Cheryl Anctil
Friend
November 19, 2020
To the Moreau family.Our deepest sympathies to you all.
He was a pleasure to know.
Claire,David and Gail Lamb
Gail Lamb
Friend
November 19, 2020
We will miss you Pepe'. Jessy will miss your hugs and setting a plate at the table for you. We love you.
Michelle Moreau
Family
November 19, 2020
Mrs. Moreau, Kevin, Kenny & family. So very sorry for your loss. Me. Moreau was a staple of our neighborhood. Always a friendly wave, smile and even a supply of produce from his hobby of gardening. His presence will be surely missed. My thoughts are with you all during this difficult time.
Sincerely, Kathy (Stinson) Reardon
Kathy Reardon
Neighbor
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
