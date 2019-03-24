Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Henry J. "Hank" Pariseau III, 78, of Manchester, died March 22, 2019 at Villa Crest Retirement Community.



He was born in Manchester on March 9, 1941 to Henry and Ellen (Shea) Pariseau Jr.. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.



He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.



Henry worked as a truck driver with the Teamsters Union for many years. In retirement, he was a driver for Easter Seals and Elliot Hospital.



He was an avid fan of all sports and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren at their athletic events. He was also a "front-to-back" daily reader of the Union Leader and never met a dog he didn't like.



He was predeceased by his parents and six siblings, Gerald Pariseau, Dicky Pariseau, Wilfred Pariseau, Frances Morrissette, Robert Pariseau and Barbara Tremblay.



The family includes four children, Christine Telge and her husband, Peter, of Manchester, Daniel Pariseau and his wife, Karen, of Auburn, Cheri Easter and her husband, Mark, of Weare and Henry J. Pariseau IV and his wife, Lauren, of Somerville, MA; 10 grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary Telge, Jordan and Riley Pariseau, Colby, Jackson, Cara and Kayden Easter, and Shea and Ella Pariseau; three siblings, Marian Gosselin of Manchester, Peggy Filipowicz of Deerfield and Jim Pariseau of Spokane, WA; aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the employees of Compassionate Care Hospice for their dedication and passion to their cause. Their friendship to our father and support for us over the past 11 months has been remarkable.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.



To honor Henry, all are encouraged to wear their favorite team sports jersey, hat or jacket if attending the wake or funeral.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102.



