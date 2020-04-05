Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Johnson Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Johnson (John) Davis, Jr., 74, passed away on March 31, 2020.



He was born September 30, 1945 in Portsmouth, VA and raised in Clifton Forge, Va., with his parents Sarah and Henry and his brother Carl. He spent most of his life in Goffstown, N.H., with his wife Mary Clare and their three children.



After graduating from Virginia Tech with a degree in Political Science, John worked at George Washington Hospital in the Radiology Department where he met Mary Clare. They moved to Goffstown to raise their children. John worked as Director of Radiology at both the Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H., and Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.



John enjoyed being the "early bird" at yard sales and auctions accompanied by whomever would join him. He was an antique and knickknack lover and could never get enough walking sticks, glassware and dog figurines. He was a gentle and kind soul who had a surprisingly fierce, high-pitched whistle that drove his wife crazy, would send cats fleeing and, until the end, would cause his kids to look around to see where Dad was and go running toward him. John loved talking about history and politics and he was always interested in others' perspectives. John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Clare; daughter Kristen and her husband Steve and their two children (William and Emily); son Scott and his wife Kristin and their daughter (Kelsey); and daughter Kelly and her husband Phil and their two children (Finn and Liam).



"Hi Boo...," a distinctive laugh that was infectious and could be heard throughout his home and workplace and "Be careful out there" are all things we will fondly remember. It turns out, he did not always need that whistle...we all came and surrounded him with love throughout his life, with or without it.



SERVICES: Private burial will be held Tuesday, April 7, in Wakefield, Mass.



In lieu flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association by visiting



