Henry R. "Hank" Jordan Jr.
1944 - 2020
Henry R. "Hank" Jordan, Jr, passed September 15, 2020.

Born July 2, 1944, in Tilton, NH to the late Henry R. Jordan and Geneva Gilbert Morrell Jordan Vadnais. Educated in the Manchester School System, he went on to own and operate Hank's Small Engine Repair in Allenstown.

He is survived by his long time companion, Norma Belliveau; children, Wendy, Henry and Kimberly; brothers, James (Linda) Jordan and Charles (Carole) Vadnais and grandchildren, nephews and a niece.

He was predeceased by two brothers, John Morrell and Robert Jordan.

Interment will be private.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 22, 2020.
