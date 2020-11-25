Henry "Hank" R. Woolner 83, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born in Bedford the son of Henry C. and Mary (Mulroy) Woolner. He was valedictorian of his graduating class at West High School in Manchester, graduated from MIT and went on to work as an electromechanical engineer. He began his career with Honeywell and then moved on to Modutec in Manchester where he was a cofounder and VP of Engineering for before moving to California where he was VP at A & E Systems. Hank "retired" in 1989 and moved to Bridgewater where he opened his own business, Woolner Corp, making satellite parts for government contracts.
The community was important to Hank and he volunteered in many capacities. He was a member of the Newfound Area Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Committee. Having served for over 22 years as a Selectman for Bridgewater, he has worked on many projects for the town but will be especially remembered for his involvement in the Bridgewater Hebron School and the Bridgewater refuse project.
Along with his wife Janet, they enjoyed hiking, traveling and cruising through Alaska and Europe. His family will fondly remember playing Scrabble and never being able to beat him and calling him "Mr. Fixit" as there was nothing that Hank couldn't fix. Christmas found Henry building the most amazing villages and scenes to go with his train sets displayed beneath the Christmas tree and reading "Twas the Night Before Christmas" with the grandchildren on Christmas Eve. Above all, Hank will be remembered as being a true "gentle man" in every manner of the word.
He leaves his wife Janet of Bridgewater; three sons Keith (Kathy) of Cleveland, OH; Kurt (Julie) of Ft. Collins, CO; Kyle of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter Koren (Sean Baribeau) Woolner of Belmont, CA; step children Marc (Melissa) Lepore of Trumbull, CT and Michele Giorgianni of Easton, CT; seven grandchildren: Joey, Philly, Gia, Elizabeth, Thomas, Amanda and Sagan, nieces and nephews.
Services-Calling hours will be Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3-5 pm at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 am at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Rd., Bristol. A gentle reminder to those attending that masks and social distancing are required. Due to current regulations, entry may take a bit longer and we ask for your patience. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Hank's memory to the Bridgewater Hebron School, 25 School House Road, Bridgewater, NH 03222 The mass will be available for viewing at https://my.gather.app/remember/henry-woolner
. To share a memory or sign an online guestbook, please go to www.emmonsfuneralhome.com
