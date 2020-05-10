My codolences to the family .my name is cindy i had the pleasure of meeting your dad at villa crest what a remarkable man he was i got too see him alot he was my godfather johns roomate and what a wonderful man i use to be so impressed watching him do his puzzles and always saying hello to us when we would be there he was a joy to be around .may he rip and another he will never be forgotten god bless all of you and pauline i met you one time my husband and i just know your dad is at peace and i will always remember him really loved him god bless the family through these diffucult times

Cindy Webb