MANCHESTER -- Henry Royer, 103, formerly a longtime resident of Dover, died on April 27, 2020, in Manchester.
Born on March 29, 1917, he was a son of Arthur and Leonie Royer. He was employed for many years as a welder at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
He and his loving wife of over 70 years, Beatrice A. (Gagne) Royer made their home for 38 years in Dover, where they raised their family. He was an active communicant at St. Martin's Church in Somersworth.
Following retirement, they made their home in the Ft. Lauderdale area and Manchester, N.H., near family.
Henry is survived by his daughter Pauline and her husband Robert Olivier; son Ronald Royer and his wife Mary; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. He was predeceased by a daughter Diana Royer and a grandson Ronald Royer.
A celebration of Henry's life will be announced later in the spring.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.