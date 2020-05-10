Henry Royer
1917 - 2020
MANCHESTER -- Henry Royer, 103, formerly a longtime resident of Dover, died on April 27, 2020, in Manchester.

Born on March 29, 1917, he was a son of Arthur and Leonie Royer. He was employed for many years as a welder at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

He and his loving wife of over 70 years, Beatrice A. (Gagne) Royer made their home for 38 years in Dover, where they raised their family. He was an active communicant at St. Martin's Church in Somersworth.

Following retirement, they made their home in the Ft. Lauderdale area and Manchester, N.H., near family.

Henry is survived by his daughter Pauline and her husband Robert Olivier; son Ronald Royer and his wife Mary; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. He was predeceased by a daughter Diana Royer and a grandson Ronald Royer.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bernierfuneralhome.net. A celebration of Henry's life will be announced later in the spring. Care for the Royer family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.



Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bernier Funeral Home - Somersworth
49 South Street
Somersworth, NH 03878
(603) 692-2160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My codolences to the family .my name is cindy i had the pleasure of meeting your dad at villa crest what a remarkable man he was i got too see him alot he was my godfather johns roomate and what a wonderful man i use to be so impressed watching him do his puzzles and always saying hello to us when we would be there he was a joy to be around .may he rip and another he will never be forgotten god bless all of you and pauline i met you one time my husband and i just know your dad is at peace and i will always remember him really loved him god bless the family through these diffucult times
Cindy Webb
May 5, 2020
My Condolences to the Family .Henry will be missed taking care of Henry was a pleasure. He always had a smile that brighten my day R.i.p Henry I will miss you. Sylvie your LNA
Sylvie Roberge
May 4, 2020
i knew henry and bea when i was a little girl my name is gloria doyon daughter of leo doyon i remember visiting them a lot may you rest in peace henry glotia fifield
gloria fifield
May 2, 2020
He was a good uncle. I want to give my condolences. Bob & Pauline & Ronnie & Mary & Family.
Richard Flanagan
Family
April 29, 2020
goodbye uncle henry u had a good life
Linda Sutton
April 29, 2020
Our deepest Sympathy to all the Family. Gerard & Henriette
gerard labrecque
April 29, 2020
You will be missed by your loving sister Patsy. Love you
anita spinale
April 29, 2020
Rest in peace Uncle Henry
Maryellen Luongo
