GOFFSTOWN - Henry T. Volkmann, 89, of Goffstown, died Sept. 30, 2019, in his home with his loving wife, Rachel by his side after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Aug. 23, 1930, he was the son of Henry and Marie (Rzasa) Volkmann.
During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He attended Greere Shop Training in Chicago, Ill., and New Hampshire Vocational Technical College in Portsmouth.
Henry owned and operated Volkmann Electric in Goffstown for more than 60 years.
He was a communicant of Parish of the Transfiguration in Manchester. In addition, Henry was a member of the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation, National Rifle Association and Catholic War Veterans, Ramsey Post 1624.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting and trips to Foxwoods Resort Casino. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the many friends and medical care providers for their loving support and guidance throughout his illness.
He was predeceased by three siblings, Gloria Reynolds, Virginia Bowen and Donald Volkmann.
Family members include his wife of 70 years, Rachel L. (Potvin) Volkmann of Goffstown; a son, Steven Volkmann of Tamworth; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher and Adam; five great-grandchildren; four siblings, Wayne Volkmann of Portsmouth, and Dolores Volkmann, Carol Groleau and Maureen Johnson, all of Manchester; and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
A funeral ceremony is Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Committal prayers will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to the "Amedisys Foundation" and mailed to Amedisys Inc., 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, La. 70816 or There's No Place Like Home, LLC, 106 1/2 S. State St., Concord, N.H. 03301.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 3, 2019