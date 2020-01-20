Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Cedars Church 140 Mitchell St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Henry V. Bilodeau, 90, of Manchester, passed away comfortably at home on Jan. 18, 2020, after a brief illness.



Born on the West Side of Manchester on May 11, 1929, he was the son of Alyre and Anna (Tanguay) Bilodeau. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Henry was educated in the Manchester school system.



As a young man, he worked at the Red Arrow Diner and walked to work from the West Side. After his mother died in 1946, the family moved to Gold Street.



In 1950, he married Juliette Levesque, with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage. Together they raised three children: Tom, Rick and Teri.



He was employed by Zyla's Auction House in Merrimack and retired from Associated Grocers in 1989.



Henry was a member of Teamsters Union Local 633 for many years.



He was an avid walker up until his early 80s and was the owner of one of the first Segway models, which he could be seen riding around the city. With his distinctive two-toned, black and white hair, he was easily recognizable. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, was a huge Boston Red Sox fan and loved to watch Westerns.



Henry took up the collection at St. Francis of Assisi for many years and was recently a member of Our Lady of the Cedars Parish.



He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.



Family members include his children, Thomas Bilodeau and his wife, Bernadette of Akron, Ohio, Rick Bilodeau and his wife, Tricia, of Manchester, and Teri Reid and her partner, Mike Goudreault, of Northfield; his grandchildren, Thomas Bilodeau and his wife, Becki of Akron, Ohio, Kurt Bilodeau of Casa Grande, Ariz., Anene Bilodeau of Rootstown, Ohio, Amanda Bilodeau of Milford, Max Bilodeau of Van Buren Township, Mich., Makenzie Bilodeau of Nashua, and Alex Reid of Manchester; his great-grandchildren, Zoe and Deklan Carr, his sisters, Alice Payant of Manchester, with whom he lived, and Diana Guertin of Amelia, Ohio; three brothers, Larry Bilodeau and his wife, Janet of Manchester, Lionel "Don" Bilodeau and his wife, Ruth, of Miller's Creek, N.C., and Normand Bilodeau of Pennsylvania; his sisters-in-law, Rose Bilodeau and Janis Bilodeau, both of Manchester, and Jean Bilodeau of Chicago, Ill.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was predeceased by his wife, Julie; his brothers, Bob, Bert, Eduard "Bill" and Maurice; and his grandson, Derek Bilodeau.



SERVICES: Visitation is Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester.



A funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. from Our Lady of the Cedars Church, 140 Mitchell St., Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Augustin Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.



