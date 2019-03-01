Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BELMONT - Henry "Joe" Wilfred Parent, 80, of Dearborn Street, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Belknap County Nursing Home, Laconia.



Joe was born on December 9, 1938 in Laconia, NH, the son of the late Lorenzo and Juliette (Goulet) Parent.



Joe painted for Antonio Maheux for 10 years, the State of NH (Laconia State School and Training Center) and NH Hospital, retiring after 30 years, and after retirement, he worked as an assembler for Walmart for 10 years.



Joe was a member of the St. Jeans Club, the National Guard, and the State Employee Association.



Joe liked to coach Little League and Pop Warner Football and enjoyed rabbit hunting with his beagles, Archery tournaments and winning trophies, motorcycle riding, canoeing, ice fishing, snowmobiling, reading, working with stained glass items, collecting wooden ducks, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.



Joe is survived by his wife, Helen (Rand) Parent; two daughters, Stella Duhamel and her husband, Michael of Hollis, ME, and Amanda Horne and her husband, Michael of Laconia; a son, Charles Parent of Laconia; four grandchildren, Arianna McLean, Marissa Parent, Zackary Horne, and Aaran Hodgman; two step-grandchildren, Tiffany Gamache and Taushia Connell both of Alabama; a brother, Paul Parent of Laconia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by a son, Dwayne Parent and his sisters, Rita O'Connor, Claire Fleury, and Claudette O'Leary.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.



Burial will be held in the spring at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.



For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joe's name be made to the , New Hampshire Office, 5 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 201, Bedford, NH 03110; the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03110; or the Loon Preservation Committee, PO Box 604, Lees Mill Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254,



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to





